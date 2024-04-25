Sweet success in Roquetas de Mar

By John Ensor • Published: 25 Apr 2024 • 12:02

Sweet treats at La Dulce alianza. Credit: ladulcealianza/Facebook.com

A renowned patisserie from the heart of Almeria is set to delight the residents of Aguadulce with its new branch.

This will be the fifth location for the esteemed family business, La Dulce Alianza, which has been serving the local community since the business was founded in 1888.

Currently, La Dulce Alianza operates four shops in Almeria, situated on Paseo, Avenida del Cabo de Gata, La Rambla, and within the Torrecardenas Shopping Centre.

The latest addition will be strategically placed on Carlos III Avenue, one of the main thoroughfares in Aguadulce, where signs already herald the ‘next opening’.

Scheduled to open in July, just in time to sweeten the summer, the new establishment will reportedly span around 300 square meters.

This latest expansion will enhance the culinary landscape of the municipality, promising a sweet treat for every visitor.