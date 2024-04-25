Sweet success in Roquetas de Mar

By John Ensor •
Published: 25 Apr 2024 • 12:02
Sweet treats at La Dulce alianza.
Credit: ladulcealianza/Facebook.com
A renowned patisserie from the heart of Almeria is set to delight the residents of Aguadulce with its new branch.
This will be the fifth location for the esteemed family business, La Dulce Alianza, which has been serving the local community since the business was founded in 1888.
Currently, La Dulce Alianza operates four shops in Almeria, situated on Paseo, Avenida del Cabo de Gata, La Rambla, and within the Torrecardenas Shopping Centre.
The latest addition will be strategically placed on Carlos III Avenue, one of the main thoroughfares in Aguadulce, where signs already herald the ‘next opening’.
Scheduled to open in July, just in time to sweeten the summer, the new establishment will reportedly span around 300 square meters.
This latest expansion will enhance the culinary landscape of the municipality, promising a sweet treat for every visitor.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.