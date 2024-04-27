Wolf on a quest passes through Mol

By Linda Hall • Updated: 27 Apr 2024 • 12:08

EN ROUTE: Young wolf in Mol (Antwerp province) Photo credit: Welkom Wolf

The Welkom Wolf hotline received calls from four people who reported seeing a wolf in Mol (Antwerp province) on April 25.

Its first appearance was around noon near a crossroads adjoining woodland and it was seen around an hour later crossing the Mol ring road, moving towards the Mol Nete valley where a motorist took its photograph.

As night fell, still on April 25, the wolf was spotted in Mol-Ezaart on the far side of the Mol Nete valley.

A spokesperson for Welkom Wolf explained that when a wolf is on the move, it can travel up to 80 kilometres in one night. The non-profit organisation emphasised that wolves were harmless to humans and even preferred to avoid them.

“Wolves with an established territory mainly live off game, but roaming wolves tend to migrate through areas they don’t know at all,” the spokesperson continued. “Game is therefore more difficult to find, and they are likely to eat unprotected small animals that cross their path.”

The wolf, which Welkom Wolf said was a young adult, possibly came from Limburg’s pack of 13 animals although its experts also said it could have travelled even further as it looked for a permanent hunting ground.

It was unlikely to remain for long in the Mol area, they said, as young wolves travel “hundreds or even thousands of kilometres” before they can claim a territory and find a mate.