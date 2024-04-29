‘Big Reds Fun Dog Show’: Pawsome day

By Eva Alvarez • Updated: 29 Apr 2024 • 17:28

'Big Reds Fun Dog Show' poster and Suella with baby Rhea

Get ready to pamper your furry friend and enjoy a day filled with excitement and canine camaraderie.

Mark your calendars for May 19, as Big Reds Fun Dog Show comes to town.

Supporting Suella’s mission

In their noble pursuit of fundraising for Suella, the esteemed founder of Big Reds Animal Association, Big Reds Fun Dog Show cordially invites stallholders to join their philanthropic mission. With the stall fees set at a nominal 10€, every contribution directly bolsters the endeavours of Big Reds. Graciously, Teresa, the proprietor of ‘Smart Dog Academy’, has generously provided their venue free of charge for the event.

Treasure trove

Expect a bustling array of stalls offering exquisitely crafted handmade gifts, dazzling crystal gems, and bespoke pet accessories, all tailored with love and care. Additionally, an assortment of delectable treats will be available, ranging from scrumptious cakes to invigorating breakfast beverages, ensuring there’s something to satiate every craving.

If you’re interested in hosting a stall or donating raffle/tombola prizes, or any other inquiries please WhatsApp them at +34 665 764 110. Join them as they unite in solidarity to champion this worthy cause and make a meaningful difference in the lives of animals in need. Celebrating compassion Furry participants will have the chance to vie for esteemed honours, including coveted handmade rosettes in categories such as “Most Handsome” and “Best Tricks,” adding an extra layer of excitement to the event. At its core, this event serves as a testament to the tireless dedication and unwavering compassion embodied by Suella and her remarkable team of volunteers. Their selfless efforts have positively impacted countless lives, both human and animal alike, and their continued support is vital to furthering their noble cause. Save the date Set to take place at Smart Dog Academy, Partida Marco, 10, 03177 San Fulgencio, Alicante, this charitable event promises a day brimming with excitement, camaraderie, and goodwill. Festivities kick off promptly at 9 am, welcoming visitors from near and far to join in the fun, wrapping up around 2 pm. Don’t miss out on the fun categories to enter your dog into, with an entry fee of just €3 per category. Be sure to register on the day by 9.30 am to secure your spot!