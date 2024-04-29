By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 29 Apr 2024 • 10:20

Building the Future in Uganda Photo: Building the Future

The Marbella real estate sector is coming together for a good cause. José Carlos León, president of the Leading Property Agents of Spain and founder and director of Nvoga Marbella Realty, always wanted to do something more for the community to help those in need.

He was inspired by the trips of one of his employees, María José Jiménez, who returned from a trip to Uganda to help the children of the village whose school had been partially destroyed by storms, and José Carlos came up with the idea to create a Solidarity Padel Tournament for the real estate sector.

“We wanted to help people less fortunate than us and give children a chance in life. The real estate sector and residential tourism are increasingly important for the Costa del Sol, and that is why we had the idea of joining forces with all the professionals in the sector for a good cause, and a padel tennis tournament was the starting point from which a complete event has arisen”, said José Carlos.

Building the future now features several events, all designed to raise funds. For 2024, they have organised the following: on May 23 there is a friendly football match

Spain vs. the rest of the world in Serrano Lima, Marbella; on May 24, 25 and 26 the big event is the 5th real estate sector fundraising padel tournament at Villa Padierna Racquet Club in Estepona and, on June 1 there is beach volleyball at El Cable Beach Marbella.

And in between those sporting activities there is the grand gala fundraising dinner at Club Med, Magna Marbella on Thursday May 30. To join the fundraising dinner and to be a part of Building the Future, contact Marina Gallardo on 669 79 81 92 or email info@bthefuture.org

Over €300,000 raised

So far, in the 5 editions of Building the future: 300 companied have joined, over €300,000 has been raised and 350 children are now being cared for. The 2023 charity Padel Tournament alone raised more than €100,000.

The funds raised have been donated to several local associations and to continue with the improvements of the Rwenzori Focus School in Kasese in Uganda.

€6,000 was donated to ASPANDEM in San Pedro de Alcántara, an association that currently serves more than 600 families by carrying out different activities aimed at normalising the living conditions of people with disabilities.

The CRECE Association also received €6,000 which will help to support the stimulation and integration of people with special educational needs.

The same amount of 6,000€ has been donated to Club Deportivo Marbella Juega, a club that promotes adapted sports for people with any kind of disability.

The Spanish Association Against Cancer received a further €6,000 which will be used to improve the homes where children diagnosed with cancer are housed.

And finally, €60,000 was donated to the WEFO association in Uganda to continue with the school project that Building the Future has been supporting since 2018. It currently has 4 buildings that house more than 320 schoolchildren.

Whether or not you work in the real estate sector you can help – for information on the organisation go to the website: www.bthefuture.org