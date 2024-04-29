England player Billy Vunipola arrested in Mallorca.

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 29 Apr 2024 • 17:52

Billy Vinupola, Saracens

The arrest occurred at the Epic bar in the Playa de Palma after an incident at 4:30 am on Sunday 28 April.

The 31-year old England and Saracens rugby player allegedly took off his shirt before threatening customers and employees with bottles and chairs.

He was restrained by police and tasered twice.

In a statement posted by the club on X, he says:

“I can confirm I was in an unfortunate misunderstanding when I was leaving a club in Majorca on Sunday, which got out of hand.”

However, he refuted media reports that he had been violent:

“Contrary to media reports there was no violence, no fight and I did not threaten anybody at any stage with bottles or chairs or anything else.”

He said he has been charged and fined in an ‘express trial’, and is free to fly home:

“I was charged with resisting the law and following an express trial I have paid a fine of €240 the Spanish police investigation is now closed and I’m flying back to the UK today.

“I will obviously cooperate with the Saracens internal process and unreservedly apologise for any inconvenience to all involved.”

Assaulted a police officer

A spokesperson from the National Police in Mallorca reported: “In the early hours of yesterday morning, at 4:30 am, we apprehended a 31-year-old foreign individual suspected of the crime of disobedience and assaulting a police officer. The incident occurred at a leisure establishment along the Palma seafront, where the individual was causing disturbances inside.

Despite attempts to reason with him, the individual engaged in altercations with other patrons, and the security personnel were unable to restrain or remove him. Subsequently, the authorities were contacted, and upon arrival, the officers found the individual shirtless, gesturing aggressively.

Shirtless and gesticulating aggressively

Despite efforts to de-escalate the situation, the individual remained uncooperative. He then escalated matters by physically assaulting an officer after which a policeman attempted to subdue him using an electric stun gun. Initially, the device failed to discharge, but a second shot successfully incapacitated him.

Following this, the officers apprehended and restrained the individual before transporting him to Son Espases hospital for evaluation and subsequent arrest.”

In a statement on Monday, Saracens said: “Saracens is aware of an incident involving Billy Vunipola in Majorca. We will of course deal with this incident internally, and will not make any further comment until then.”

The 31-year-old athlete boasts 75 England caps in the international arena, although he did not play in the Six Nations this year.

Saracens currently hold second place in the Premiership league, with only two regular-season rounds to go before the playoffs.

Vinupola brothers leaving premiership rugby

Billy Vinupola has reportedly signed a two-year contract with Montpelier. Saracens director Mark McCall has confirmed that Billy and his brother Mako Vunipola will probably leave the premiership club at the end of the 2024 season.