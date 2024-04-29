Good showing from Los Bandidos

By John Ensor • Published: 29 Apr 2024 • 13:16

Los Bandidos team. Credit: Karen Ayers/LosBandidos

On Sunday, April 27, the Los Bandidos running club faced the formidable hills of Enix in the latest round of the Almeria Popular Race Circuit 2024.

Covering an 8km course, the race began at the Ayuntamiento with a series of undulating loops through the village before the steeper ascents began, challenging many to walk between the 4km and 6km marks.

The descent that followed provided a much-needed respite, allowing a strong finish downhill.

The Los Bandidos fielded 18 runners and one junior. Out of the total of 190 competitors crossing the finish line, Los Bandidos secured seven trophies, with a clean sweep in the women’s veteran category, taking all three podium positions.

Participants were rewarded with a souvenir cap or towel, and refreshments awaited them at the end.

Established in June 2018, Los Bandidos has expanded from a modest running group to include road cycling, sea swimming, and triathlon teams.

Embracing all levels and nationalities, they actively support the local community, including a current drive for the Red Cross Food Bank.

For updates on their activities and social gatherings after sessions, they invite locals and visitors alike to join their Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/490933409244200.