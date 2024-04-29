Mississippi swamps meet Mediterranean breeze

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 29 Apr 2024 • 15:54
Photo: Facebook / The Blue Stompers Jump Review
Friday will be a great time with Boogie Woogie sounds, Afro-American blues, 1940s New Orleans jazz and the raw R&B of Dr. Feelgood with the magnificent The Blue Stompers Jump Review at Huber Art & Food in Estepona’s old town on Friday May 3 at 8.30pm
The Blue Stompers Jump Review are, for many years now, the hidden pearl of the blues on the Costa del Sol. A multinational band made up of Olmo Sánchez on drums, the Finnish Markus Duus ondouble bass, the British-Cypriot, Paul Stylianou on harmonica and vocals and one of the oldest guitars in Fuengirola and its surroundings, that of Víctor “Elmore” Sánchez.
You don’t have to know much about music to realise that with this blend of Northern European and Mediterranean musical culture, the result can be extraordinary. The Stompers sound like Afro-American blues, New Orleans jazz and the rawest R&B of pub rock bands like Dr. Feelgood. To make a reservation call 608 359 656
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
