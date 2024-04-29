Olive oil fair in Palma

By Annette Christmas •
Published: 29 Apr 2024 • 15:24
Olive fair, Palma.
Credit: Fira de l'Oliva
The fifth edition of the olive oil fair is taking place at the Plaça Major in Palma on 4 May
The increasingly popular Fira de l’Oli de Mallorca showcases Extra Virgin Olive Oils from producers registered to carry the seal Denomination d’Origin Oli de Mallorca.
The event is an opportunity to discover the wide range of unique flavours of virgin extra olive oils produced in Mallorca, as well as other culinary products and even cosmetics made with olive oil.
In this fifth Fira de l’Oli de Mallorca, producers of virgin extra olive oil from registered under the Denomination of Origin Oli de Mallorca will be present, including Aubocassa from Manacor, Son Matge from Valdemossa in the Tramuntana mountains, also Oli Can Gori, Treurer, Son Catiu from near Inca, Picarandau, Novembre, Oli Can Gori and Son Mesquidassa.
Flor de Sal d’Es Trenc will also be present, and the PDO Oliva de Mallorca.
Music will be provided by Monkey Doo and storytelling by the Espill Theatr, who will be performing “Golden Star” in Catalan.
The regulatory council of the DO Oli de Mallorca is supported by l’Ajuntament de Palma and the support of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Natural Environment, Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development in organising the Fira de l’Oli de Mallorca.
Open from 10 am to 3 pm at the Plaça Major, Palma
Annie Christmas loves language and communication. A long-time resident of Mallorca, she enjoys an outdoor life of cycling, horse riding and mountain walking, as well as the wealth of concerts and cultural events on the island. She also plays fiddle in a traditional Mallorcan dance troupe.
