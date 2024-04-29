By John Ensor • Published: 29 Apr 2024 • 17:45

Part of the 19 km Gran Via de la Manga. Credit: Google Maps.com

One might imagine Spain’s longest street to be in Madrid or Barcelona. However, it’s on the coast and is one of the longest in Europe.

On the sun-drenched coast of Murcia, the Gran Via de La Manga stands out as Spain’s longest street, and officially recorded an incredible 19 kilometres.

This street isn’t just a pathway but a scenic route dividing the Mediterranean Sea from the Mar Menor, offering stunning views and a unique urban development.

A stroll through history

This remarkable street is more than a mere roadway, it’s a testament to meticulous urban planning. As travellers venture from one end to the other, they traverse a landscape that’s both architecturally significant and breathtakingly beautiful.

The Gran Via de La Manga not only connects two bodies of water but also links visitors to the diverse cultural and natural beauty of the region.

Notable competitors

While Murcia boasts the longest street, Barcelona and Madrid are not far behind. Barcelona’s Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, stretching 13 kilometres, serves as a bustling urban axis filled with shops and cultural surprises.

Meanwhile, Madrid’s Calle de Alcala, at 10 kilometres, offers a historic route through the heart of the capital. Each of these streets showcases the variety and vibrancy of Spain’s urban landscapes.

Exploring beyond the capital

The allure of these extensive streets suggests a broader trend the desire to combine urban living with the natural environment.

In exploring these spaces, one discovers not just roads but lifelines of the cities, pulsating with history, commerce, and scenic beauty.

This revelation places Murcia, a region often overshadowed by its larger counterparts, in a new light, proving that nature and urbanity can coexist beautifully.