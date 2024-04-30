42 new jobs in Javea

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 30 Apr 2024 • 12:18

Construction workers Credit: Sean Hagen, Flickr

Javea Town Hall announced the launch of the 2024 Social Employment Plan, providing residents with 42 new jobs.

Javea´s mayor, Rosa Cardona, emphasized that the Plan targets local families by helping their integration into the labour market as well as promoting social inclusion.

The jobs include construction works, public roads, gardening-forestry officers, cleaning, janitor and public spaces controller; all of which will contribute greatly to the local community.

The Councilor for Personnel, Enrique Escriva, highlighted the importance of these jobs in preventing forest fires, maintaining municipal green spaces and ensuring the safety of the residents.

All work applicants must meet the requirements, including being registered in the public employment service for at least one month, not receiving unemployment benefits exceeding €500, possessing a B driving license and being up to date with municipal tax obligations.

The applicants who have been unemployed for the longest time, who belong to families benefiting from the 2023 municipal aid, who have a large family or who have previous experience in similar positions will be prioritized.

Applicants can submit their appeal through the Office of Citizen or the electronic headquarters of the City Council, meeting the deadline from April 29 until May 28.