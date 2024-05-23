Take passport and TIE card to airport

By John Smith • Published: 23 May 2024 • 14:16

Fast and slow track for passport control Malaga Airport Credit: Caolán Mc Aree X

One of our readers has just experienced a potential problem when travelling to the UK and has suggested that we share the following advice.

Audrey Pavron explained “I am a British passport holder living in Spain and recently renewed my passport.

“Making my first trip back to England from Malaga Airport, I presented the brand new passport to immigration and was questioned as to why there was no stamp showing my arrival in Spain.

Take passport and TIE

“Naturally as a resident, I didn’t need a stamp but it hadn’t occurred to me that I should have travelled with my residency card (TIE) to prove the fact but I had left it safely at home!

“Even though I had a copy of the card on my mobile phone, it was very touch and go as to whether I would be allowed to travel but happily they did relent and let me go to the boarding gate.”

Whilst some seasoned travellers would automatically know to take their passport and TIE card with them, others who don’t travel as much may not be aware of this and if you don’t have a TIE card but just the Green certificate, be advised that the British Embassy in Madrid has recommended that this be swapped as soon as possible.

Leave time in case of queues

Also leave plenty of time before the flight is due to take off as there is often a long queue at immigration