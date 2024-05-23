Take passport and TIE card to airport

By John Smith •
Published: 23 May 2024 • 14:16
Fast and slow track for passport control Malaga Airport
Credit: Caolán Mc Aree X
One of our readers has just experienced a potential problem when travelling to the UK and has suggested that we share the following advice.
Audrey Pavron explained “I am a British passport holder living in Spain and recently renewed my passport.
“Making my first trip back to England from Malaga Airport, I presented the brand new passport to immigration and was questioned as to why there was no stamp showing my arrival in Spain.
“Naturally as a resident, I didn’t need a stamp but it hadn’t occurred to me that I should have travelled with my residency card (TIE) to prove the fact but I had left it safely at home!
“Even though I had a copy of the card on my mobile phone, it was very touch and go as to whether I would be allowed to travel but happily they did relent and let me go to the boarding gate.”
Whilst some seasoned travellers would automatically know to take their passport and TIE card with them, others who don’t travel as much may not be aware of this and if you don’t have a TIE card but just the Green certificate, be advised that the British Embassy in Madrid has recommended that this be swapped as soon as possible.
Also leave plenty of time before the flight is due to take off as there is often a long queue at immigration
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
