Come taste the best espetos in the World

Published: 25 Jul 2024 • 15:03
Espeto competition hotting up, Torremolinos.
Credit: concursodeespetos.com
Playamar beach, Torremolinos August 3, sees the 10th anniversary Espeto Competition, a championship to find the best of this special Malaga delicacy.
Organised by Sabor a Málaga, the Local Government’s brand for the promotion of the agri-food sector, this event brings together the very best espeto chefs from all along the Costa del Sol, and the public can try them for themselves.
The competition opens on Saturday August 3 at 6pm on Playamar beach and is free to enter for everyone. Live music will be served up by Los Papitos and DJ Toulalan. The competition is a charitable event with all profits taken going to the Emaús Soup Kitchen in Torremolinos who provide meals for those in need. Last year, around 5,000 people attended the event and even more are to expected to visit this unique culinary experience this year.
As well as the general public chiming in with their own opinions on which sardine skewer is best, the official jury will be made up of professional and highly-expert chefs including Pablo Vega who won 2023’s Gourmets Chef Competition and chefs with mentions in the Michelin Guide and Guia Repsol.
The air will be filled with the smell of burning olive wood and sardines as this cultural gourmet fair carries on late into the evening
It all starts at 6pm on Saturday August 3 on Playamar, Torremolinos. Entry is free and all takings from the sale of espetos and drinks will go to charity.
