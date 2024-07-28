Nerja and Almuñécar: Spain’s premier retirement spots

By Catherine McGeer •
Top Retirement Destinations
Image view: Shutterstock/ Christophe Cappelli
A recent study has revealed that Nerja and Almuñécar top the list of best areas in Spain for retirees.
Nerja attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists from all over the world each year. This former fishing village is increasingly chosen by Central European families as a second home or retirement destination. Now, numbers confirm that along with neighbouring Almuñécar, Nerja is the top-rated spot for retirees.
The study, conducted by movingtospain.com, a portal that advises potential residents on moving to Spain, awarded both Nerja and Almuñécar a score of 7.5 out of 10. Factors considered included average annual temperature, the percentage of the retired population, public rates, property taxes, crime rates, healthcare facilities, and rental prices.
Following Nerja and Almuñécar, Torrevieja in Alicante scored 7.3, completing the top three. The next best destinations, also in Alicante, are Jávea (6.9), Calpe (6.7), Benidorm (6.7), and Denia (6.2). Cádiz capital ranks eighth with 6.2 points, followed by Cartagena (6) and Las Palmas (5.8).
Nerja’s favourable tax rates, mild climate, and high percentage of retired residents (25.84 per cent) contribute to its top ranking. Rental prices in Nerja are competitive, though slightly higher than in some other areas. The study highlights the appeal of Nerja and Almuñécar as ideal retirement destinations in Spain.
Retiring on the Mediterranean coast offers a combination of natural beauty, ideal climate, rich culture, and a high quality of life, making it an excellent choice for those looking to enjoy their retirement to the fullest.
