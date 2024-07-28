Nerja and Almuñécar: Spain’s premier retirement spots

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Jul 2024 • 17:17

Top Retirement Destinations Image view: Shutterstock/ Christophe Cappelli

A recent study has revealed that Nerja and Almuñécar top the list of best areas in Spain for retirees.

Nerja and Almuñécar: A Retiree’s Paradise

Nerja attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists from all over the world each year. This former fishing village is increasingly chosen by Central European families as a second home or retirement destination. Now, numbers confirm that along with neighbouring Almuñécar, Nerja is the top-rated spot for retirees.

What Makes Nerja and Almuñécar Ideal for Retirees?

The study, conducted by movingtospain.com, a portal that advises potential residents on moving to Spain, awarded both Nerja and Almuñécar a score of 7.5 out of 10. Factors considered included average annual temperature, the percentage of the retired population, public rates, property taxes, crime rates, healthcare facilities, and rental prices.

Top-Rated Retirement Destinations Beyond Nerja and Almuñécar

Following Nerja and Almuñécar, Torrevieja in Alicante scored 7.3, completing the top three. The next best destinations, also in Alicante, are Jávea (6.9), Calpe (6.7), Benidorm (6.7), and Denia (6.2). Cádiz capital ranks eighth with 6.2 points, followed by Cartagena (6) and Las Palmas (5.8).

Exploring Taxes and Rental Prices in Nerja

Nerja’s favourable tax rates, mild climate, and high percentage of retired residents (25.84 per cent) contribute to its top ranking. Rental prices in Nerja are competitive, though slightly higher than in some other areas. The study highlights the appeal of Nerja and Almuñécar as ideal retirement destinations in Spain.

Top Benefits of Retiring on the Mediterranean Coast

Stunning Natural Beauty

Scenic Views : Enjoy breathtaking coastal landscapes, from sandy beaches to rugged cliffs.

: Enjoy breathtaking coastal landscapes, from sandy beaches to rugged cliffs. Outdoor Lifestyle: Opportunities for beach walks, swimming, sailing, and other water activities.

Ideal Climate

Warm Temperatures : Mild winters and warm summers make for a pleasant year-round climate.

: Mild winters and warm summers make for a pleasant year-round climate. Sunshine: Abundant sunshine promotes a healthy, active lifestyle and boosts mood.

Health and Wellbeing

Healthy Diet : Access to fresh, Mediterranean cuisine, known for its health benefits.

: Access to fresh, Mediterranean cuisine, known for its health benefits. Relaxation: The calming coastal environment contributes to reduced stress and improved mental health.

Vibrant Culture

Rich History : Explore ancient ruins, historical sites, and cultural heritage.

: Explore ancient ruins, historical sites, and cultural heritage. Festivals and Events: Participate in local traditions, festivals, and social events.

Active Social Life

Diverse Community : Meet like-minded retirees and form lasting friendships.

: Meet like-minded retirees and form lasting friendships. Engaging Activities: Join clubs, groups, and community activities tailored for retirees.

Affordable Living

Cost of Living : Lower cost of living compared to many other Western countries.

: Lower cost of living compared to many other Western countries. Property Prices: Attractive real estate prices and rental options.

Quality Healthcare

Modern Facilities : Access to high-quality healthcare services and facilities.

: Access to high-quality healthcare services and facilities. Specialised Care: Availability of specialised medical care tailored for retirees.

Safety and Security

Low Crime Rates : Enjoy a safe and secure living environment.

: Enjoy a safe and secure living environment. Peace of Mind: Retire with confidence knowing you live in a safe area.

Retiring on the Mediterranean coast offers a combination of natural beauty, ideal climate, rich culture, and a high quality of life, making it an excellent choice for those looking to enjoy their retirement to the fullest.

