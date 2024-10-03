Veganism – a growing trend across Europe

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Updated: 03 Oct 2024 • 20:18 • 3 minutes read

A blue plate with scrabble tiles on it reading, `vegan´. Photo Credit, Vegan Liftz, Pexels

Veganism is a growing trend across Europe, and restaurants across the continent are adapting their menus in response.

As more and more people switch to a plant-based diet, it´s becoming much easier for vegans to enjoy a decent meal whilst out and about. Across Europe, the trend for eating less meat is growing rapidly, with statistics showing that percentages of vegans in countries across the continent are rising, and the proof shown in the increasing availability of vegan dishes in restaurants and plant-based products on supermarket shelves.

Sweden, Denmark and Norway are currently home to the highest percentage of vegans, with 4% of the population across the three countries excluding animal products from their diet, according to statistics from the World Population Review for 2024.[1] This is followed by Italy, with 3% of inhabitants being vegan and then the UK, Germany and Austria, each with a sum of 2%. In fact, a recent article, published by Vegan Food and Living, named Berlin as the vegan capital of Europe [Rachael Perrett, 21/06/2024]. Spain ranks as one of the countries with the lowest population of vegans, with just 0.8% of the community adhering to a plant-based diet.

So how is life as a vegan when living in Spain?

Well, gone are the days when the only option in a restaurant used to be a basic side salad with some bread and oil, or a plate of spaghetti served with tomate frito by a perplexed looking waiter. Things are improving, but restaurants serving only traditional Spanish dishes are unlikely to have many options. A fail-safe choice, if there is nothing on the menu at all, is a plate of verduras a la plancha, which basically means grilled vegetables. Most restaurants are happy to accommodate this and it can actually prove to be a very tasty meal, especially when eaten with some bread, with a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of salt. In Mallorca, the traditional pa amb oli (literally: bread with oil), is a guarantee in almost any restaurant. It´s an open topped sandwich with a base layer of tomatoes, and although it´s habitually topped with other ingredients such as meat and cheese, a basic tomato pa amb oli, with the right amount of oil and salt, makes a delicious snack or meal. Across the country the next plant-based dish one is most likely to come across is a vegetable paella. However, it might require persuading a companion to eat the same, as the dish is usually served for a minimum of 2 people. It´s also important to check that the rice is not cooked in meat or fish stock.

The trend for vegan dining is coming to Spain, although it might be a little slower than in other parts of Europe

When looking for a slightly less traditional restaurant in Spain, options are greatly increasing, with many establishments offering a vegan burger, if nothing else. In rural areas of Spain, it may be harder to locate a plant-based option, but main towns and cities are now home to an abundance of restaurants offering some great choices, whilst more and more entirely vegetarian/vegan establishments are popping up as time goes on. It is always worth asking at a restaurant if they are willing to `veganise´ a dish on the menu, as many Spanish chefs are more than happy to do so.

According to the Happy Cow App, 954 Barcelona restaurants have been added to the app by users saying that the establishments cater for and provide good vegan options. Madrid has 827 entries, whilst Mallorca as an island has 540 restaurants named. Whilst these statistics are not an accurate reflection of the amount of restaurants catering for plant-based diners across Spain, they do demonstrate the opportunities and selection available.

When shopping for ingredients to cook or eat at home, most supermarkets now offer a small range of vegan meat substitute products, whilst larger chains stock a reasonable selection of vegan meat and cheese style products, although they can be pricey.

Whether truly vegan or just following a plant-based diet, Europeans are continuing the trend

People cut animal products out of their diets for a variety of reasons, be it for animal welfare, health reasons, or the environmental impact the meat and dairy industry has on the world. Although many vegans will argue that eating plant-based isn´t synonymous with being vegan, as the word vegan was originally coined to describe someone who doesn´t eat or use any animal products – including wearing leather, for example – any move towards consuming less animal products can be a step towards a more compassionate lifestyle.

In a study published last September by Statista, some 6.62 million vegans were estimated to live within the EU, a number that was forecast to rise to around 8.25 million by the year 2033.

