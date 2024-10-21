By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 21 Oct 2024 • 22:31 • 3 minutes read

On October 17, 2024, in Mijas, the third annual Soroptimist Awards once again shone a light on unsung heroes and proved that even small changes can make a big splash in the sustainability pond. Under the slogan “Feed Your Optimism,” this year’s awards celebrated those who are making local food production greener, fairer, and tastier.

The initiative, launched by Soroptimist International Costa del Sol in 2021, aligns with the United Nations’ push for a more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient food system. The awards challenge residents across Malaga province to take a moment and reflect on their food choices. Are they consuming local, seasonal produce? Is their steak from a happy cow or is it time to switch to a veggie diet? The answers could shape the future of our planet.

And the winners are…

The judging panel, featuring representatives from Fundación Aula del Mar, Justicia Alimentaria, Red Cross Málaga, Sabor a Málaga, and the Soroptimist group, gathered at La Noria in Malaga on October 8 to determine this year’s climate champions. It was no easy task, but the verdicts were finally in:

Food cultivation and distribution:

Cooperativa de Consumo Merkaético, a community-driven effort in Cruz de Humilladero, Malaga. This cooperative unites over 90 families as partners, co-owners, and ethical consumers, ditching profit for purpose.

Sustainable production:

Maychoco, led by a visionary chocolatier from Nerja. Her artisan chocolates not only melt in your mouth but fight against big companies that abuse their position, ensuring cocoa producers are paid fairly for their craft.

Education and awareness:

Bee Garden, is a haven for bee-lovers run by a couple passionate about teaching sustainability, ensuring both nature and young minds get the buzz they deserve.

Innovation and technology:

Extiercol is a trailblazer from a tiny village in Serranía de Ronda. This project proves you can eat green and live green without going into the red, offering fair prices for local produce.

Sustainable restaurant:

Sollo Restaurant in Benalmádena is a foodie’s paradise where aquaponics rules the roost. Here, fish and greens grow in perfect harmony, serving up a delicious slice of the Blue Economy.

A Ceremony with a twist … and a hammer

The awards ceremony unfolded at Mijas Town Hall on October 17. Attendees were treated to a keynote speech titled “Heaven and the Hammer” by Ali Parandeh, a seasoned Toastmasters member. His talk added a touch of humour to the serious subject of sustainability, leaving guests pondering whether they’re builders or destroyers in the fight for a greener planet. Mijas Comunicación was on-site to broadcast the event, offering winners a platform to spread their message far and wide.

The awards themselves were handcrafted by Alfajar, a local family business specialising in ceramics. Made using natural paints, each piece is as sustainable as the principles it represents – no mass production here, just good old-fashioned craftsmanship.

“C limate heroes for our futur e”

“When we started searching for candidates, Ali Meehan from Costa Women was the first to help promote the award. The Foreigners Department of Mijas kindly provided the Town Hall space, and the gorgeous patio with fountains for the catering,” said Daphne Theunissen, President of SI Costa del Sol. “Our climate heroes are fighting for our children’s future. What could be more important than that?”

As a branch of a global network of over 66,000 members across 120 countries, SI Costa del Sol is committed to empowering women and children through education and action. And they’re not just talking the talk—they’re walking the sustainable walk.

For those looking to join the movement, more information can be found on their website, www.costadelsol.soroptimist.es, or by emailing soroptimist.fsd@gmail.com. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with the latest from this force for good.

Heroes come in many forms. And, sustainability often feels like a daunting challenge, but events like the Soroptimist Awards remind us that every local hero and every small step counts.

