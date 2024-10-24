By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Oct 2024 • 14:01 • 1 minute read

Image: noelgallagherthechief / Instagram.

James Blunt has shared details of an encounter with Noel Gallagher, after the former Oasis star once claimed he was “leaving Ibiza and selling his house” due to James Blunt living nearby.

The 50-year-old musician, who has owned a home on the island since 2006, splits his time between Ibiza and the UK.

Everyone is Beautiful

Blunt’s €2 million villa is located near Santa Gertrudis and features a small garden bar named “Blunty’s,” complete with a neon sign that reads, “Where everyone is beautiful”.

During a recent appearance on the ‘How to Fail with Elizabeth Day‘ podcast, Blunt recounted his interaction with Gallagher: “I bumped into Noel recently, and he mentioned that he sold his Ibiza home because he couldn’t stand me writing what he called my ‘shitty songs’ down the street.”

“Interestingly, house prices actually went up after he left.”

Ibiza Property

Noel Gallagher had previously confirmed to Time Out Dubai that James Blunt‘s presence was the reason for selling his Ibiza property, saying, “Yes, I just didn’t want him as a neighbour.”

Blunt admitted to The Standard that he was somewhat taken aback by Gallagher’s comments, especially since their initial meetings were amicable.

Showing Off

He acknowledged, however, that tensions like this are common in the entertainment world: “Whenever I’ve seen him, he’s been perfectly pleasant, but I guess when a journalist puts a microphone in front of him, maybe he feels the need to show off.”