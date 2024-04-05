James Blunt, Tom Jones and Simple Minds

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 05 Apr 2024 • 12:00

A great lineup is planned for summer concerts at Trui Son Fusteret, the ‘best-known venue in Mallorca’.

Son Fusteret, on the Camí Vell de Bunyola, hosts all manner of events, including concerts by top international artists.

James Blunt, of You’re Beautiful fame (the 2005 record went to platinum), is playing Son Fusteret on 23 July.

His latest album, Who We Used To Be, is James’ first studio album since the acclaimed top 3 hit Once Upon A Mind in 2019.

Tickets start at €70.20 are available here.

It’s not Unusual

The powerful and much-loved voice of Sir Tom Jones is still going strong, undiminished at the age of 82. It’s not unusual to be a fan of Sexbomb Tom Jones, whose other hits include What’s New Pussycat? The living legend will be giving his all at Son Fusteret on 30 July.

Tickets start at €70.20 and are available here.

Most successful UK bands

Simple Minds have a 40-year career to look back on, as one of the most successful bands ever in the UK, selling over 60 million records worldwide. They still have a good time on tour and will be playing at Son Fusteret on 17 July at 8 pm. Tickets start at €64.80 and are available here.

The Origins electronic music festival is taking place on June 9, July 7, August 4 and August 31.