James Blunt, Tom Jones and Simple Minds

By Annette Christmas •
Updated: 05 Apr 2024 • 12:00
James Blunt at Invictus Games.
Credit: Picryl, public domain
A great lineup is planned for summer concerts at Trui Son Fusteret, the ‘best-known venue in Mallorca’.
Son Fusteret, on the Camí Vell de Bunyola, hosts all manner of events, including concerts by top international artists.
James Blunt, of You’re Beautiful fame (the 2005 record went to platinum), is playing Son Fusteret on 23 July.
His latest album, Who We Used To Be, is James’ first studio album since the acclaimed top 3 hit Once Upon A Mind in 2019.
Tickets start at €70.20 are available here.
The powerful and much-loved voice of Sir Tom Jones is still going strong, undiminished at the age of 82. It’s not unusual to be a fan of Sexbomb Tom Jones, whose other hits include What’s New Pussycat? The living legend will be giving his all at Son Fusteret on 30 July.
Tickets start at €70.20 and are available here.
Simple Minds have a 40-year career to look back on, as one of the most successful bands ever in the UK, selling over 60 million records worldwide. They still have a good time on tour and will be playing at Son Fusteret on 17 July at 8 pm. Tickets start at €64.80 and are available here.
The Origins electronic music festival is taking place on June 9, July 7, August 4 and August 31.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Annie Christmas loves language and communication. A long-time resident of Mallorca, she enjoys an outdoor life of cycling, horse riding and mountain walking, as well as the wealth of concerts and cultural events on the island. She also plays fiddle in a traditional Mallorcan dance troupe.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.