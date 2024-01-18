By Anna Ellis •
Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 9:53
James Blunt live in Alicante: A night of hits under the stars. Image: James Blunt / Facebook
Calling all James Blunt fans. Get ready for an unforgettable evening with James Blunt at the Alicante Bullring on July 19!
Secure your tickets for this exclusive event now, make sure to grab yours before they sell out!
James Blunt is an English singer, songwriter, and musician. His journey into the spotlight began after serving as a reconnaissance officer in the Life Guards regiment of the British Army during the 1999 Kosovo War as part of NATO.
Post-military life saw Blunt’s rapid ascent to fame in 2004 with the debut album “Back to Bedlam,” featuring the global hits “You’re Beautiful” and “Goodbye My Lover.”
The album sold over 12 million copies worldwide, dominating the UK Albums Chart and reaching number two in the US.
“You’re Beautiful” topped charts in thirteen countries, establishing “Back to Bedlam” as the best-selling album of the 2000s in the UK and one of the top-selling albums in UK chart history.
Having sold over 20 million records worldwide, Blunt’s talent has garnered numerous accolades, including two Brit Awards (Best British Male in 2006), two MTV Video Music Awards, two Ivor Novello Awards, and five Grammy Award nominations.
In 2016, the University of Bristol honoured him with an Honorary Doctorate of Music.
The venue is the Plaza de Toros de Alicante, located at Plaza de España, nº 7 and 8, 03012 Alicante.
For additional information, email info@laplazaalicante.com or call (+34) 652 52 50 94.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.