By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 9:53

James Blunt live in Alicante: A night of hits under the stars. Image: James Blunt / Facebook

Calling all James Blunt fans. Get ready for an unforgettable evening with James Blunt at the Alicante Bullring on July 19!

Secure your tickets for this exclusive event now, make sure to grab yours before they sell out!

James Blunt is an English singer, songwriter, and musician. His journey into the spotlight began after serving as a reconnaissance officer in the Life Guards regiment of the British Army during the 1999 Kosovo War as part of NATO.

Post-military life saw Blunt’s rapid ascent to fame in 2004 with the debut album “Back to Bedlam,” featuring the global hits “You’re Beautiful” and “Goodbye My Lover.”

The album sold over 12 million copies worldwide, dominating the UK Albums Chart and reaching number two in the US.

“You’re Beautiful” topped charts in thirteen countries, establishing “Back to Bedlam” as the best-selling album of the 2000s in the UK and one of the top-selling albums in UK chart history.

Having sold over 20 million records worldwide, Blunt’s talent has garnered numerous accolades, including two Brit Awards (Best British Male in 2006), two MTV Video Music Awards, two Ivor Novello Awards, and five Grammy Award nominations.

In 2016, the University of Bristol honoured him with an Honorary Doctorate of Music.

The venue is the Plaza de Toros de Alicante, located at Plaza de España, nº 7 and 8, 03012 Alicante.

For additional information, email info@laplazaalicante.com or call (+34) 652 52 50 94.