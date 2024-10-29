Black Coffee, a murder mystery at Salón Varietés

By Adam Woodward • Published: 29 Oct 2024 • 12:51 • 1 minute read

Suspects line up for interrogation by Poirot. Credit: Salón Varietés.

Salón Varietés Theatre presents Black Coffee, a gripping murder mystery by the Queen of Crime.

Following on from the success of The Mousetrap and And then There Were None, the Salón Varietés Theatre is proud to bring another Agatha Christie gem to the stage, this time with Black Coffee.

Described by Agatha in her memoirs as ‘a conventional spy thriller, full of cliches, it was, I think, not at all bad’, in her candid and understated way, and although her literary agents advised her to forget the play, it opened in December 1930 at the Embassy Theatre in Swiss Cottage.

Inspector Hercule Poirot is called to investigate

The story revolves around Sir Claud Amory, a scientist who discovers that someone in his household has stolen the formula for an explosive. Inspector Hercule Poirot is called to investigate, but just before the Belgian detective’s arrival, Sir Claud is murdered in typical Christy fashion. With a variety of family members at home, household staff, and visitors, it is Poirot’s job to solve the mystery of the dangerous theft of the explosive formula and murder of Sir Claud.

The Salón Varietés have excelled themselves once more with a stellar cast of male and female actors directed by Lynn Halliday, bringing to life yet another tale from the Queen of Crime on the Salón Stage in Fuengirola.

The ‘not-to-be-missed’ play will be running nightly from Wednesday, November 6 to Sunday, November 10, from 7.30pm (Sunday 7pm). Tickets are available in person from the theatre’s box office, Monday to Friday between 11am and 2.30pm, or one hour before each performance. Alternatively, online at salonvarietestheatre.com.