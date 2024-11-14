By Aurelia Munoz • Updated: 14 Nov 2024 • 14:45 • 2 minutes read

Alarming mercury levels in canned tuna. Credit: Pexels/Towfiqu barbhuiya.

A joint investigation by the French environmental group Bloom and the German consumer organisation Foodwatch has raised concerns over mercury levels in canned tuna sold across Europe. The study, which analysed 148 cans from five countries, found that 10 per cent of the samples exceeded mercury limits set for fresh tuna, which in Spain also apply to canned tuna, unlike in some other European nations.

How much mercury is in a tuna can?

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has set a general limit of 0.5 mg/kg for mercury in seafood, which rises to 1 mg/kg for larger fish like tuna. However, Bloom researcher Julie Guterman argues this discrepancy is unwarranted, as mercury poses the same health risks regardless of the fish species. Due to water loss during the canning process, mercury concentrations in canned tuna can end up being two to three times higher than in fresh tuna. Spain applies the 1 mg/kg limit to both fresh and canned tuna, but this is not the case in all EU countries.

To conduct the study, Bloom and Foodwatch randomly selected cans from supermarkets in Spain, France, Italy, the UK, and Germany, with testing handled by the independent mercury-analysis laboratory IPREM-Pau. The results revealed that 15 cans exceeded the European limit, with one French sample nearly quadrupling the maximum mercury level. If the stricter limit of 0.3 mg/kg were applied, close to 60 per cent of the samples would have failed to meet safety standards.

In response, the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) reported that in 2022, it conducted 319 analyses of mercury in fish products. Although 8% of these samples exceeded the legal limits, none of the violations involved canned tuna. AESAN also conducted over 4,000 inspections of fish product manufacturers, with just over 9% showing some kind of infringement, not all of which related to contaminants. In previous testing in 2013, EFSA found an average mercury concentration in canned tuna of 0.26 mg/kg, well within legal limits.

Despite regulatory assurances, Bloom and Foodwatch are advocating for stricter controls on mercury in seafood based on human safety and not in the interest of authorities and . The organisations are urging public authorities to establish a lower maximum mercury limit of 0.3 mg/kg and to prohibit high-mercury products in sensitive environments such as school canteens, nurseries, and hospitals. Additionally, they call on supermarkets to take greater responsibility by enhancing testing procedures and removing canned tuna with mercury levels above 0.3 mg/kg from their shelves, which is stricter than the current standard of 1 mg/kg.

Bloom has also pointed out the limited control over the food chain, especially when it comes to tuna exports to Europe via the Seychelles. Although health authorities conduct annual tests, the number of tests is insufficient compared to the large volume of imported tuna.

How much tuna should I eat?

Industry representatives, including the Spanish canning sector, have questioned the methodology used in Bloom and Foodwatch’s investigation, arguing that the sample size may not represent the market accurately. They emphasise that most of their products meet European safety standards, with over 8,000 samples analysed in the past decade, most of which fell well within the legal mercury limits.

Healthy choices: regular ingestion of methylmercury

Guidelines on weekly fresh and can tuna consumption are widely debated, with different sources providing varying recommendations based on legitimate studies. Ultimately, it’s up to consumers to make informed choices, considering factors like pregnancy, age, and body weight.