British tourists multiply in Andalucia

By Tamsin Brown • 06 March 2022 • 16:59

Image: AENA

The numbers of British tourists in Andalucia are beginning to multiply as things start to pick up again for the tourism industry.

Andalucia was visited by 323,896 international tourists in January, which is 550.5 per cent more than in January of 2021, according to data published by the National Statistics Institute (INE). The United Kingdom was the country to provide the most tourists to the region, representing 14.8 per cent of the total to visit Andalucia in January, followed by the Netherlands (13.8 per cent).

Spending by international tourists in Andalucia in January amounted to 376 million euros, 661.8 per cent more than in the January of 2021. The average expenditure per person stood at 1,161 euros, up by 17.1 per cent, and the average daily expenditure was 96 euros, up by 12.8 per cent.

The average duration of visits from international tourists to Andalucia in January was 12.1 days, 3.8 per cent more than last year.

On a national level, Spain was visited by nearly 2.5 million international tourists in January, which is more than five times (+467.7 per cent) the figure for the same month in 2021.

Spending by foreign tourists visiting Spain in the first month of the year was more than six times higher than in January 2021, reaching €3,027 million (+561.7 per cent).

The increase in international arrivals and spending in January this year was mainly due to British tourism. The increase in British arrivals is much more significant than the increase in the number of tourists from other countries because the starting point for comparison is very low due to the severe travel restrictions imposed by the British government.

In fact, in January 2021 only 23,217 tourists arrived from the UK, which explains how the number has increased fifteen-fold. Over 2019, 18.52 million British tourists arrived in Spain; in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, they were down to 3.17 million, and in 2021 there were only 4.29 million.

_______________________________________________________________________

