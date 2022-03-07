Clive Myrie shares sobering experience of ‘long night’ fleeing Ukraine

By Alex Glenn • 07 March 2022 • 13:00

Credit: YouTube screenshot

BBC Presenter Clive Myrie shares his sobering experience of a ‘long night’ fleeing Ukraine. Clive shared his experiences as he headed to Romania.

The BBC’s Clive Myrie has been reporting from Ukraine since Russia invaded the country. He took to Twitter to detail his escape from Kyiv as he headed to Romania.

On Sunday, March 6, he took to Twitter and said: “After 17 or so hours drive in all from Kyiv, heading south then west, then into Moldova to the frontier, we arrive at the queue to cross from Moldova to Romania,

“This was to become a long night. We are less than two miles from the crossing.”

Later on, he added: “A full 8 hours later, we travel the less than two miles to cross into Romania with the leaflet saying ‘If you are Ukrainian you have the right to enter Romania and you will be protected’.”

Clive commented on the issues being faced by refugees as they flee Ukraine.

He said: “It was a long, day of driving and queuing to get out of Kyiv. Imagine having to leave all you know in a hurry because you’re being shelled,

“What do you pack? Do pets come too? It’s freezing cold and you pray those in neighbouring countries will welcome you, not despise you!”

He went on to add: “My thoughts are with the one million who’ve fled Ukraine because they might be killed. The millions who fled Syria and many other millions escaping repression, poverty, war.

“They all pray they’ll be welcomed in other countries as human beings. That’s all they ask.”

