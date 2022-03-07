By Alex Glenn • 07 March 2022 • 11:44

Arnaud Bouissou, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Prince Charles ‘bankrolls’ disgraced Prince Andrew’s payout to Virginia Giuffre, according to reports.

Prince Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre recently. The legal settlement is said to be worth around £12 million. According to The Sun, Andrew only has a few days left to come up with the cash. The Prince of Wales is said to be providing £7 million.

Reportedly no public money will be used to make the multi-million-pound settlement. Andrew is selling his Swiss ski chalet but this could take several months. This is said to be the only way that Andrew will be up to pay back money to Prince Charles and the Queen.

Speaking to The Sun a source said: “There were family discussions about how to ‘take a little from here and a little from there’.

“Once it (money from the chalet) hits his bank account, he can pay back his brother and whoever else has lent him money.”

The source went on to add: “But that payment (to Virginia) has to be paid on time.

“He can’t rely on selling the chalet.

“Too many things can go wrong and the court won’t wait for property queries.”

One of Andrew’s friends told the paper: “He has no income or money to repay a bank loan so the family is the only way to guarantee the payment.”

Royal expert Penny Junor believes that the Royal family are pleased that the Duke has reached a settlement. She recently commented: “Going to trial, it could have been very, very nasty.

“It could have been embarrassing, humiliating, and it would have been huge fodder for the tabloid press.

“It could have really taken the shine off the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.”

