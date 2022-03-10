By Laura Kemp • 10 March 2022 • 16:11

Ukraine: How you can help online

As the world watches the crisis unfold in Ukraine, it’s easy to feel helpless. That’s why the Euro Weekly News has put together ways you can help online.

Donating online

From donating clothes to signing petitions, there are many ways you can help the Ukraine crisis. Here is a list of charities you can donate to directly online:

Ukraine Red Cross and British Red Cross

Your donation will help in areas where medical services are limited and humanitarian aid is required.

https://redcross.org.ua/en/donate/

With Ukraine

The website states: “The Embassy of Ukraine in the UK set up a special fund to provide humanitarian assistance to the victims of Russian war against Ukraine.”

https://www.withukraine.org/en

Revived Soldiers Ukraine (RSU)

This nonprofit organisation helps fund medication and essential supplies for army hospitals that are on the front line.

https://www.rsukraine.org/

Voices of Children

This charitable Voices of Children foundation provides immediate aid to families affected by the invasion and helps children to recover from the psychological effects of war.

https://voices.org.ua/en/donat/

United Help Ukraine

United Help Ukraine provides medical aid and humanitarian relief as well as raising awareness of the current crisis.

https://unitedhelpukraine.org/

UNCHR Refugee Agency

This organisation is providing shelter for Ukrainians who have been displaced from their homes.

https://donate.unrefugees.org.uk/

Petitions you can sign

There are various national and international petitions that will be debated by governments and leaders once a set number of signatures have been raised. Here is a list of important petitions to sign:

(Parliament.uk) Pledge any necessary military support to defend Ukraine – click here

(38 degrees) An open letter to Priti Patel: the UK must give safe passage to those fleeing war in Ukraine – click here

(Change.org) Tell the UK govt: Help Ukrainian refugees! – click here

(Open petition) Ask NATO to close the airspace over Ukraine – click here

(Avaaz – worldwide) Stop this war – click here

Get your information from verified sources

With a lot of misinformation circulating on social media, it is very important to get your information from reliable sources. Here are some you can follow:

The Kyiv Independent

The New Voice of Ukraine

