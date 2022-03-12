By Chris King • 12 March 2022 • 20:50
This stunning vehicle is officially the longest car in the world.
Image: YouTube
If you have ever wondered which is the longest car in the world, then your mind can now be put to rest. According to the Guinness Book of Records, a 100- foot-long Cadillac Fleetwood Eldorado Convertible has been recognised as the longest car on the planet.
This rather unusual vehicle was created in 1986 by Jay Ohrberg, an American vehicle builder and collector from Burbank in California.. He christened his new limousine ‘The American Dream’.
Built on the basis of a Cadillac Eldorado, Jay Ohrberg’s car had 12 axles, 24 wheels, and two V8 engines that allowed it to transport its more than ten tons of weight. The cockpit of the limousine was similar to that of a bus, and had a driving position at each end.
Driving this car was quite a complex task. In addition to the driver, the presence of another person was necessary, to control the manoeuvring of its rear axles, so that the huge car could actually turn when taking a corner.
Some very surprising features were incorporated into the design of this vehicle. It has dozens of seats inside, along with a large water bed. There is even a small space to play golf, a swimming pool with a jacuzzi, and even a helipad built onto the rear end.
Incredibly, this stunning vehicle lay abandoned in a New Jersey warehouse until 2014, where it lost parts and rusted away. That is when it was acquired by the Autoseum exhibition centre in New York, which decided to restore ‘The American Dream’ to its former glory.
Unfortunately though, due to the high price of replacement parts, Autoseum was unable to afford the restoration. Ultimately, car collector Michael Dezer bought the dilapidated limo and restored it in mid-2019. This is the version of the vehicle that is currently listed in the Guinness World Records, and is just a fraction longer than the original vehicle, as reported by guinnessworldrecords.com.

Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve.
Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs.
Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.
