By Chris King • 12 March 2022 • 20:50

This stunning vehicle is officially the longest car in the world. Image: YouTube

The Guinness Book of Records has recognised a car as being the longest in the world



If you have ever wondered which is the longest car in the world, then your mind can now be put to rest. According to the Guinness Book of Records, a 100- foot-long Cadillac Fleetwood Eldorado Convertible has been recognised as the longest car on the planet.

This rather unusual vehicle was created in 1986 by Jay Ohrberg, an American vehicle builder and collector from Burbank in California.. He christened his new limousine ‘The American Dream’.

Built on the basis of a Cadillac Eldorado, Jay Ohrberg’s car had 12 axles, 24 wheels, and two V8 engines that allowed it to transport its more than ten tons of weight. The cockpit of the limousine was similar to that of a bus, and had a driving position at each end.

Driving this car was quite a complex task. In addition to the driver, the presence of another person was necessary, to control the manoeuvring of its rear axles, so that the huge car could actually turn when taking a corner.