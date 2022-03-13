Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky could get honorary knighthood

By Alex Glenn • 13 March 2022 • 16:42

Credit: Twitter

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky could get an honorary knighthood. MPs have called for Zelensky to be knighted.

MPs are calling for Volodymyr Zelensky to be recognised for his “outstanding and charismatic leadership.” The way that the Ukrainian president is handling the onslaught from Russia has been called inspirational.

According to The Express, honorary knighthoods may be bestowed on non-British citizens by the Queen.

Speaking to The Sun, Tory MP Andrew Bridgen commented: “Volodymyr Zelensky is such an inspirational leader that Putin has put a price on his head. Let’s give him a knighthood instead.”

The Commons foreign affairs committee’s Bob Seely told the paper: “Zelensky has been a true leader. He has given a voice and set an example to his people in their hour of courage.”

Tory Michael Fabricant called for an honorary knighthood to recognise Zelensky’s charismatic leadership. He stated: “I believe we should simultaneously award Volodymyr Zelensky an honorary knighthood for his outstanding and charismatic leadership of a nation — while seeking to indict Putin as a war criminal.”

Recently Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to the Ukrainian president. He commented: “I pay tribute by the way to the leadership and courage that is being shown by Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I think he has inspired and mobilised not only his own people, he is inspiring and mobilising the world in outrage at what is happening in Ukraine.”

