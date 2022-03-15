Body discovered: Russian model branded Putin a ‘psychopath’

By Alex Glenn • 15 March 2022 • 14:33

Kremlin.ru, CC BY 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

The body of a Russian model who branded Putin a ‘psychopath’ has been discovered hidden in a suitcase that had been stashed in a car.

Gretta Vedler’s body was found inside a car hidden in a suitcase more than a year after her death. One month before she died she had taken to social media to criticise Russian President Vladimir Putin. She had called him a psychopath.

Gretta’s ex-boyfriend Dmitry Korovin, 23, murdered the model after an argument over money. Her death is not said to be related to her political views. Dmitry has confessed to strangling her.

After strangling Gretta, Dmitry stayed with her corpse for three nights at a hotel. He then placed the body in a suitcase and drove with it for 300 miles. He then abandoned the car with the body still inside the suitcase.

A friend reported Gretta missing and the missing person searches finally located the Russian model’s body.

Before her death, Gretta had said on social media: “Given the fact that Putin went through a lot of humiliation in childhood, he could not stand up for himself due to his [slight] physical form, it is not surprising that he left after law school and joined the KGB,

“Such people are timid and fearful from childhood, afraid of noise and darkness, strangers, so traits such as caution, restraint, and lack of communication are developed early in their character.

“I can only assume, in my opinion, a clear psychopathy or sociopathy is seen in him.”

She went on to add: “For psychopaths, it is important to constantly experience a sense of fullness and sharpness of life, so they love risk, intense experiences, intense communication, intense activity – an intense and dynamic life.

“Maybe he really wants to enhance the integrity of Russia and sincerely wishes the good for the Russians.

“But can he really do anything?

“I think you know the answer to this question yourself.”

