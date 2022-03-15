By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 15 March 2022 • 9:53

Breaking: Camelot set to lose National Lottery licence

The Gambling Commission has announced that Camelot will lose their National Lottery Licence after three decades, to rival Allwyn Entertainment who was named preferred applicant to take over from 2024.

In making the announcement the Commission said Allwyn’s investment commitments would mean “growth and innovation” for the lottery resulting in increased contributions to good causes.

Although Camelot, who have run the lottery since its launch in 1994, is missing out this time, it was named “reserve applicant” in case of a snag preventing its rival from taking over in 2024.

Unlike previous occasions Camelot is said to have faced more and stronger competition this round, with four bidders being shortlisted.

Andrew Rhodes, chief executive of the Gambling Commission, said: “We look forward to working with all parties to ensure a smooth handover.”

The commission said it was “content that all applicants are fit and proper to operate the National Lottery” and “satisfied that no application is impacted by sanctions related to the conflict in Ukraine.”

There have been many critics of Camelot and their contribution, critics that will welcome the news that Camelot is set to lose the licence to run the National Lottery.

