By Guest Writer • 16 March 2022 • 17:12

Dinosaurs are spending summer of the beach Credit: Middelkerkse Council

DINO’S IN THE SAND is the new sand festival in Belgium’s Middelkerkse which will run from July 1 to September 11 this year.

In 2021, there were more than 100,000 visitors who turned up to the first festival of its kind in the town and organisers were staggered by the response.

This year, it’s moving to a new location on the beach at the Arthur De Greefplein to try to ensure that residents are not inconvenienced by the number of people who turn up and with 6,000 tons of sculpting sand available there should be plenty of exhibits to be viewed.

This year, aiming for an even larger international audience, the organisers are arranging for a large number of dinosaurs to be sculpted which will appeal to the young and old alike and apart from Tyrannosaurus Rex and other popular dinosaurs there will be an excavation pit for the kids.

In addition, they are adding workshops and entertainment as well as refreshments in order to ensure that all tastes are catered for.

Entry costs a maximum of €14.50 per person with discounts for the young, the old and local residents and the town itself is a popular seaside resort for Belgians and foreign visitors.

Find out more at www.zandsculpturenfestival.com.

