Moraira market: Shop for bargains and fresh produce every Friday

By Tamsin Brown • 26 March 2022 • 7:03

Image: Turismo Teulada-Moraira

The Moraira market is the place to be for those looking for a good bargain or some fresh produce.

One of the biggest local markets of the Costa Blanca area takes place every Friday morning in the beautiful coastal town of Moraira. Shoppers can purchase all sorts of items, including clothing, shoes, accessories, rugs, linen, towels, pottery and ceramic items, kitchenware, pet supplies, toys, cosmetics and much more, all for reasonable prices.

The Moraira market is also a great place to buy fresh food products, including fruit and vegetables, herbs and spices, nuts, eggs and cheese, as well as some flowers and plants. For those who get peckish while shopping, there is a stall where they can take a break to enjoy some delicious churros.

The market is held between 8.30am and 1.30pm in Moraira’s main car park (next to the La Senieta building, now the Tourist Office). Visitors are advised to arrive early because parking spaces are limited.

