Altea cultural association’s concert raises funds for Ukraine

By Linda Hall • 29 March 2022 • 9:52

FUNDRAISING RECITAL: Germain Droogenbroodt and participating artists rewarded with a five-minute ovation Photo credit: Fundacion Cultural Ithaca

GERMAIN DROOGENBROODT, president of Altea’s Fundacion Cultural Ithaca, in cooperation with the town hall, organised a recital for Ukraine.

The event on March 27 was attended by approximately 500 people and all ticket sales, plus donations from those unable to attend, will go to the refugees of Ukraine via the Red Cross.

At the end of the concert, while president Zelensky and his wife were seen in the background, the participating artists were honoured with a five-minute standing ovation.

The video was later translated by Ithaca’s Bangladesh, Indian and Indonesian translator and uploaded to Facebook, together with Anna Keiko translations which were sent to three Chinese sites.