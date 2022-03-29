By Guest Writer • 29 March 2022 • 16:04

Meeting between Government and Hoteliers Credit: Balearic Government

MALLORCAN hoteliers make 350 beds available for Ukrainian refugees thanks to an agreement between the Government of the Balearic Islands and the Hotel Federation of Mallorca.

This was announced on Monday March 28 just three days prior to the closure of the Covid hotel in Palma which had 250 temporary places available whilst more accommodation was being sought.

Under this agreement which initially lasts for one month, more than 90 rooms, studios and apartments with a total capacity for more than 350 people in hotels and apartment hotels across the island will be made available.

The agreement reached with the Hotel Federation of Mallorca means that families will be able to have a roof over their heads in properties owned by members of the Federation will have a breathing space before the authorities can allocate long-term housing.

During this time, it is planned that the temporary spaces will be adapted and enabled and that the Red Cross will make arrangements with the Spanish Government, which has overall responsibility for refugees, to obtain accommodation and employ staff to help settle the Ukrainian arrivals in.

“It is an absolutely generous and essential agreement,” said the Minister of Social Affairs and Sports, Fina Santiago, who claimed that, since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, “the Balearic Islands have had a solidarity response: have mobilised civil society and the main industry of the Balearic Islands to attend to the population movement.”

The national settlement plan, provides that refugees arriving in any part of Spain without specific accommodation should be referred to one of the four centres set up by the Government of Spain on the Peninsula before being allocated areas in which to live.

Anyone who has empty properties are asked to register on www.balearsambucraina.caib.es.

