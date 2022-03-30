Reservoirs in Andalucia still at lower levels than last year

By Chris King • 30 March 2022 • 0:38

With the recent rainfall, reservoirs in Andalucia have increased their water levels, but are still lower than this time last year



Thanks to last week’s heavy rainfall, the reservoirs in Andalucia have accumulated an extra 293 cubic hectometres of water. That is equivalent to another 2.56 per cent of their total capacity.

A total of 3,683 cubic hectometres is now contained in these water supplies, out of a possible total of 11,167. This equates to 32.98 per cent of the possible capacity, which leaves room for a lot of water still should it rain more.

This total is 11.76 per cent lower than the capacity of twelve months ago, when Andalucia had a water supply of 4,996 cubic hectometres, which was 44.74 per cent of the capacity.

According to data provided this Tuesday, March 29, from the Ministry for the Environment (MITECO), consulted by Europa Press, the water stored in the reservoirs of the Guadalquivir basin is at 29.85 per cent of its capacity.

That is a total of 2,422 cubic hectometres, 69 more in the course of a week. In those of the Andalucian Mediterranean Basin, the supply has increased to 42.42 per cent, with a total of 498 cubic hectometres, 122 more.

These are the two main reservoir systems in Andalucia. The others are Tinto, Odiel and Piedras in Huelva, and Guadalete-Barbate in Cadiz. Those reservoirs in Huelva increased by 14 cubic hectometres to 183, 79.91 per cent of their capacity, while in Cadiz they increased by 82 to 580, 35.13 per cent, as reported by 101tv.es.

