How to conceal dark circles and bags under eyes

By Tamsin Brown • 02 April 2022 • 16:11

Umberto Salvagnin, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Most of us have suffered from dark circles and bags under our eyes at some point, but we can successfully conceal them with make-up with a little know-how.

Dark circles under the eyes are extremely common and are not necessarily caused by a lack of sleep. The skin under the eyes is thinner than on the rest of the face and veins can sometimes be seen, which creates a purplish tinge and makes us look tired. Fortunately, these circles can be concealed with make-up using a few easy tricks.

Prepare skin with eye contour cream

Preparing the skin with a moisturising eye contour cream will prevent make-up from cracking and keep it intact throughout the day. These creams also help to prevent signs of ageing and reduce dark circles and puffiness.

Apply concealer

After preparing the skin, apply a concealer one shade lighter than your foundation to the undereye area, in the shape of a triangle down to your cheek. Use a sponge or brush to apply the product and dab to blend thoroughly.

Apply foundation

Apply a matte-finish foundation gently to the entire area. Avoid using a luminous powder or foundation on the dark circles under your eyes, as this will draw more attention to them.

Use copper-coloured eyeshadow

Using eyeliner on your waterline can accentuate puffy eyes. Instead, apply a coppery shade of eyeshadow to your eyelids and just under your eyes and blend well. You will get a striking look while hiding bags.

Define eyebrows

Complement your make-up with full and well-defined eyebrows, which will draw attention to the upper part of the eyes and away from dark circles and bags.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.