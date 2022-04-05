By Tamsin Brown • 05 April 2022 • 19:49

Malaga hotels prepare for Easter as bookings take off. Image: Torrox Town Hall

Things are looking promising for Malaga hotels as bookings take off in the run-up to the Easter holidays.

Hotels in Malaga will be booked to more than 70 per cent of their capacity this Easter, according to predictions made public on April 1 by the Association of Hoteliers of the Costa del Sol, Aehcos.

According to Aehcos, occupancy will reach 68.58 per cent in the period from Friday, April 8, to Monday, April 18, a percentage that will rise to 70.24 per cent in the period from Holy Wednesday to Easter Monday (April 13 to 18). These figures may improve over the next few days, given the tendency for last-minute bookings.

The president of Aehcos, José Luque, is optimistic, saying: “Establishments throughout the province are preparing for the high season with enthusiasm and excitement and are hopeful of recovering to pre-pandemic levels.”.

In terms of encouraging forecasts in Axarquia, Nerja is predicted to have an occupancy rate of 74.13 per cent from April 8 to 18, while Frigiliana-Torrox is predicted to have an occupancy rate of 85 per cent from Easter Wednesday to Easter Monday.

