By Tamsin Brown • 08 April 2022 • 9:21

Emergency accommodation needed for Ukrainian family of six in Axarquia. Image: Axarquia con Ucrania

A Ukrainian family of six is in urgent need of accommodation in Axarquia, as they will only be able to stay at their current accommodation until the end of April.

Axarquia con Ucrania is desperately looking for rent-free or reduced-rent accommodation, either independent or with a host family, that is available for a family of six for a minimum of three months. They are looking for locations with easy access to shops and transport.

Oleksandr is a successful businessman who was living with his family in Kyiv. He and his wife Liudmyla, who had just completed her psychology qualifications, fled the bombings around Kyiv with their three children and grandmother. Oleksandr was allowed to leave as he has a family to care for. They fled the city on foot as it was too dangerous to navigate the roads. Their current accommodation is only available until the end of April.

Oleksandr said: “I never thought that I would have to try to start my life from scratch, but we must. I now want to rebuild a life in Spain, start a new business, and, when the time comes, help rebuild my own country with my family safe in Spain.”

Those interested in helping should email [email protected]

