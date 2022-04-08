As part of an international operation against online hate crimes and messages on social media, Guardia Civil investigators arrested a man in Malaga yesterday, Thursday, April 7. Three more individuals were also detained in Spain, with another placed under investigation, as part of the same operation.

According to a press release from the force, this operation was carried out by police forces in Austria, Bulgaria, Germany, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Italy, and France, which was the country that first promoted the initiative.

More than 240 posts that could constitute a hate crime had apparently been investigated in Spain, from different profiles on social networks. These posts allegedly contained racist, xenophobic, and anti-Semitic messages, among others.

They included text such as, “The ships of the Navy must not rescue the blacks of the Mediterranean, let them drown in the sea”, and, “Long live the revolutionary legacy of Stalin”, and “I consider it an indignity that a country like Spain with 4 million unemployed, has blacks and Moors working”.

Others wrote, “The blacks who live in Spain should be deported, except for a dozen to have them on display in a zoo”, plus, “Murderer Jew we’re coming for you”.

This coordinated operation was carried out with the permission of the delegated prosecutors for hate crimes from the respective provincial courts. Actions were conducted in the Balearic Islands, Asturias, Murcia, Vizcaya, and Sevilla.

In addition to the four arrests, the Guardia Civil carried out two home searches, in which mobile phones, laptops, and various documentation related to the crimes investigated were seized. Those four detainees have been released after giving statements at police stations.

This international operation was conducted in order to clamp down on, and pursue the perpetrators of online hate crimes, racism and xenophobia that circulate online and offline. The Guardia Civil has highlighted in its report that alleged anonymity on the internet does not prevent police action on this type of crime, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

