Calls to label cats as pests as wildlife decimated in New Zealand

By Fergal MacErlean • 08 April 2022 • 15:15

Credit: informacion.es

There are growing calls in New Zealand by conservation groups to have cats included in the government’s ambitious plan Predator Free 2050 to rid the island nation of its pests.

The action plan, Predator Free 2050, currently includes stoats, ferrets, weasels, rats and possums as pests, the Guardian reported on April 7.

With 1.4 million domestic cats, the North Island of Aotearoa has one of the highest cat ownership rates in the world – at least 40% of households have at least one. Feral cats are also reported to be in the millions.

Estimates from conservation group, Forest and Bird, suggest New Zealand’s pet cats kill at least 1.12 million native birds a year, in some cases helping to propel them towards extinction.

Tamsin Orr-Walker, chair of the Kea Conservation Trust, says if New Zealand has any chance of extinguishing introduced predators in the next 30 years, it needs to debate the inclusion of cats in Predator Free 2050.

“The problem relates specifically to our relationship with cats. I’m not anti-cat. There are so many people who have cats as pets. But a lot of people can’t see their pet as a hunter, which all cats are,” she says.

Orr-Walker wants cats to be considered in the Predator Free 2050 plan, as well as the introduction of tighter regulation on domestic cats.

Already Australia limits ownership of cats, in certain parts of the country, to two cats per household as well as enforcing cat curfews at night.

“We have addressed the issue of dog impact on wildlife with very extensive legislation in our dog control act, yet there is nothing stopping us from regulating cats,” Orr-Walker said.



“Cats can be at least as damaging as dogs are to our wildlife,” she added.