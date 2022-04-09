BREAKING NEWS: Brit dad says his son died in Malaysia diving trip after drugged captain abandoned them

By Fergal MacErlean • 09 April 2022 • 15:30
Fourteen-year-old Nathan Renze Chesters, a Dutch national, and his British father Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, were in a group of four who went missing on Wednesday afternoon on a training dive near Tokong Sanggol, a small island off the southeastern town of Mersing.
Nathan, whose body has not been recovered, was confirmed to have died by his father, “as he was too weak and could not survive,” the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said in a statement.
Adrian Chesters and Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, from France were rescued by fishermen at around 1700 GMT on Friday off Indonesia’s Bintan island, southeast of Singapore – some 100 km south of where they went missing, Reuters reports, citing officials.
The group’s instructor, Kristine Grodem, 35, from Norway, was rescued on Thursday.
Police arrested the boat operator after he tested positive for being on crystal methamphetamine, the Sun reports.
Police said Indonesian authorities would take over the search for the teenager as he had likely drifted into their waters.
