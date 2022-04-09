By Chris King • 09 April 2022 • 17:57

Spain's Ministry of the Interior security agencies foil 10,000 cyber attacks.

Jose Luis Perez, the director of the National Centre for Critical Infrastructures (CNPIC), has revealed today, Saturday, April 9, that Spain’s Ministry of the Interior neutralised more than 10,000 cyber attacks of varying intensity on essential services during 2021.

This is thanks to agencies such as his CNPIC, and also the Cybersecurity Coordination Office (OCC), the two given the main responsibility of responding to these threats.

The CNPIC identified more than 600 critical infrastructures, the set of facilities, networks and technological systems essential to guarantee the country’s functioning.

“The damage to these infrastructures would have a serious impact on the maintenance of the basic social functions of society, such as health, security, the social and economic well-being of citizens or the effective functioning of State institutions”, stressed Mr Perez.

Guillermo Fernandez, head of the OCC affirmed, “The increase in this type of attack has been constant in recent years, but the maturity of our national protection system and the cybersecurity of essential service operators allow threats to be neutralised before they can have a real impact. Spain is a cybersecure country”.

Since its creation in 2007, the CNPIC has established a complex security community, with more than 250 critical operators today. This places Spain in a position of international reference in the field of cybersecurity. The Critical Infrastructure Protection System (PIC System), led by the CNPIC, has drawn up 18 sectoral strategic plans that guarantee safety in the main management areas.

The last one, related to the Administration, was approved on June 30, 2021. It was added to those already existing in the fields of health, electricity, gas, oil, nuclear, financial and tax system, water, urban and metropolitan transport, maritime, air, rail and road, chemical industry, food, ICT, space, and research facilities, as reported by larazon.es.

