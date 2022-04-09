By Chris King • 09 April 2022 • 21:43

Valencia hospital employee arrested for stealing jewellery from patients. image: policia nacional

Employee of a Valencia hospital arrested by the National Police for stealing jewellery from patients



As reported today, Saturday, April 9 by the National Police, officers in the province of Valencia have arrested a hospital employee. He was detained on suspicion of being the alleged perpetrator of three crimes of theft, and another of petty theft, from the hospital where he worked,

Jewellery and personal effects were reported as going missing from a safe where patients deposited their valuables while staying in the medical facility.

An investigation was launched as a result of a complaint filed by a man whose wife was a patient at the hospital. After being discharged, she had not received the personal effects that had previously been handed to the security service for safekeeping.

During their investigations, the officers quickly learned that only the employees had access to the safe where the personal effects of the patients were kept. They were the ones who also subsequently returned the objects to their owners. It was soon discovered that one of the employees had made a total of 19 sales of items belonging to the patients.

Investigating officers verified that the length of custody carried out by the employee of the hospital coincided with the period of time in which he would have carried out the different transactions. After examining the jewellery sales made, they noted that some of them matched those that had apparently previously been lost at the hospital.

Some of the valuables contained inscriptions that helped to locate their legitimate owners, clarifying four crimes of theft. It turned out that the detainee had access to the keys of the safe where the items were deposited for safekeeping.

He was also in charge of the inventory sheets for said valuables, which enabled him to omit certain items from the list when deposited. The detainee has appeared in court, while investigations continue to locate the rest of the missing valuables, as reported by larazon.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.