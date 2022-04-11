By Tamsin Brown • 11 April 2022 • 10:19

Guys & Dolls: Studio 32 offers special discounts for groups booking online. Image: Studio 32.

Studio 32 is offering special discounts for groups booking tickets to their latest production, Guys & Dolls, online.

Studio 32 is pleased to announce that rehearsals are well underway for their summer show Guys & Dolls. The main storyline follows gambler Nathan Detroit, played by Bill Nicholson, who has few options for somewhere to host his big craps game. Needing $1,000 to pay a garage owner, Nathan bets fellow gambler Sky Masterson that he cannot get the virtuous Salvation Army sergeant Sarah Brown to go out on a date. Despite some resistance, Sky negotiates a date with her in exchange for bringing people into her mission. Meanwhile, Nathan’s long-time fiancée Adelaide, played by Donna Waters, wants him to go legit and marry her. The big comedy number that they perform is “Sue Me”.

Studio 32 believes that they have assembled one of the best vocal casts that they have ever had for this performance and do not want anybody who enjoys musicals to miss out. For this reason, they are offering groups of 20 or more who book using their online booking service for the performances of May 18 and 19 a discount of €24, which will be refunded on the night of the performance in exchange for the ticket receipt at front of house. There will also be a complimentary drink upon arrival and at the interval.

For further information, call 679 062 272 or 636 020 547. To book tickets online, visit www.studiothirtytwo.org. For further advice on how to use their online booking service, email [email protected].

