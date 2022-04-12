By Laura Kemp • 12 April 2022 • 17:31

Best estate agents in Marbella

FINDING a new home – whether it´s your forever base, a pied a terre, or somewhere to while away the Costa del Sol´s stunning summer months – can be an exciting but time-consuming process.

Finding the right area, a great estate agent and that dream property can be the work of months and even years if you don´t know exactly what you´re looking for or have the best advice.

That´s why the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide to the best estate agents in one of Spain´s most sought after and glamorous locations, Marbella.

Showing you the best agents for everything from apartments to villas and Marbella´s booming luxury market, this guide will make sure your search for the perfect property is that little bit easier.

Marbella real estate prices

But first, let´s answer the question that everyone wants to know when looking for a new home, what are the prices of properties in Marbella and is it an expensive place to live?

A one-bed, ground floor apartment in Marbella will start from around €70,000 and a three-bedroom luxury apartment in a development will cost around €580,000. House prices in Marbella start from around €175,000 for a two-bedroom townhouse, while a more luxurious and newly built property will start upwards from around €2 million.

Now onto the list of some of Marbella´s best estate agents to get you going on the journey to finding your perfect home.

Best estate agents for new developments in Marbella

Bromley Estates Marbella

Bromley Estates Marbella have a diverse portfolio of new developments on the Costa del Sol to choose from – many of which are exclusive to the company, including some properties that are already built and some that are either under construction or off-plan.

New developments on the Costa del Sol range from modern two-bedroom apartments to luxury five-bedroom villas, and everything in between.

Telephone: 952 939 460

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

Best estate agents for villas in Marbella

Drumelia Real Estate

Drumelia Real Estate’s purpose is simple – to serve all of their client’s real estate needs in today’s increasingly fast-paced world, working to find you your dream villa in Marbella.

Drumelia Real Estate will present to you spectacular architecture, breathtaking vistas, impressive living spaces, and modern villas in Marbella, accompanied by all the latest technology that comes with a luxurious lifestyle at its finest.

Telephone: 952 766 950

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

Best estate agents for houses in Marbella

Estate Agents Marbella

Estate Agents Marbella is a family-run business with a solid reputation in real estate that has been built up over the past two decades.

Their property for sale in Marbella includes beautiful townhouses and exclusive apartments in the most desirable areas of the Costa del Sol, including Los Monteros, Marbella’s Golden Mile, Sierra Blanca, Marbella Club, Puente Romano, Puerto Banus, Nueva Andalucia, La Zagaleta, Guadalmina Baja and the New Golden Mile.

Telephone: 952 88 77 24

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

Best estate agents for luxury property in Marbella

Marbella Luxury Homes

Marbella Luxury Homes has helped thousands of clients with purchasing their dream property in Marbella on the sunny Costa del Sol. One of their experienced real estate advisors, who speaks your language, will guide you throughout the whole process, going beyond just finding you the perfect property.

Marbella Luxury Homes also provides tax and legal advice, insurance, rental services, or any other property management service you might need, with a dedicated team that is always at your service.

Telephone: 951 576 218

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

Best English estate agents in Marbella

Marbella Homes

Established in 1995, Marbella Homes is an English estate agent in Marbella that prides itself on helping people or future expats find the perfect property for sale on the Costa del Sol.

Marbella Homes offers a large selection of re-sales, brand new luxury homes and new development properties in and around the Marbella area. They also work directly with a number of big developers on new projects in the areas of Estepona, the New Golden Mile and Marbella.

Telephone: 951 127 122

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

