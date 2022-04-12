By Laura Kemp • 12 April 2022 • 14:41

Best removal companies on the Costa del Sol

MOVING can be a stressful time, especially when faced with having to safely move all of your belongings to another country, making sure they are secure and with a trusted company. That’s why the Euro Weekly News has put together a list of the best removal companies on the Costa del Sol.

1. Combitrans International Moving

Combitrans promises the seamless relocation of your possessions within the Costa del Sol, Spain or to and from any destination worldwide with years of experience in both domestic removals and corporate removals.

With their objective of taking the stress out of moving, Combitrans has helped move thousands of families worldwide and their multilingual staff is experienced in all types of moves.

Services:

Tailored planning of your move

Corporate removals

Domestic removals

International removals

Secure storage services

Telephone: 952 775 300

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

2. Britannia Southern Removals

Whether you’re moving near or far, Britannia Southern is your best choice for local removals along the Costa del Sol, regional removals throughout Andalucia, Spain & Portugal moves, and European and International removals.

With over 40 years of experience, the dedicated team can talk you through the relocation of your personal possessions so you don’t need to worry.

Services:

Transit insurance

Furniture set-up

Online tracking

Short and long-term storage with CCTV

Packing of your goods with extensive options

Telephone: 952 470707

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Website: Click here

3. Movers International

Movers International are one of Britain’s best removals companies, dealing with all your packing and shipping needs to many destinations worldwide.

Movers International has set up Spanish depots, including a depot in Malaga, to ensure that your removals to Spain are fast and efficient, guaranteeing a personal touch you simply won’t get with other companies.

Services:

International and European removals

Storage solutions

Consultation of removals

Packing of your belongings

State of the art trucking service

Telephone: (+44) 01772 651570 (UK) or 952 426 560 (Malaga)

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

4. Matthew James Global Relocations

Matthew James will use its three generations of experience to help you plan your move, offering all the services you may require including packing and labelling. They will move everything to your new home, and can even help you to unpack and re-assemble everything at the other end.

With offices in the UK and Estepona, Malaga, Matthew James will advise you and guide you throughout the process.

Services:

Secure storage solutions

Part or full packing and labelling of your possessions

Free quote

Furniture assembly

Shared, premium and dedicated relocation options

Telephone: 01322 251 000 (UK) or 931 84 54 94 (Estepona)

Email: [email protected] (UK) or [email protected] (Estepona)

Website: Click here

5. Marbella Moving

Marbella Moving offers you a personalised service, whether you are moving from the UK to Spain or relocating to a different area in Spain.

With over 30 years of experience, Marbella Moving will help you every step of the way from your first consultation to setting up your possessions in your new property.

Services:

Domestic and commercial removals

Free consultation with no obligation

Careful packaging of your belongings

Furniture assembly

Secure storage solutions with CCTV

Telephone: 952 82 15 34 or 34 952 77 84 51

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

6. Dantis Transport

Whether you need assistance with the transport of a single item or a full house removal, you can rely on Dantis Transport to get the job done on time and on budget.

Located in Velez-Malaga on the Costa del Sol, Dantis Transports’ ethos is putting the customer first, being on time, being honest and always taking care.

Services:

Volume pricing to determine removals fee

Various pricing structures depending on the load

Furniture collection from stores such as IKEA, Leroy Merlin etc

Comprehensive insurance

Disposal of rubbish

Telephone: 620 44 34 51

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

7. Hakotrans

Hakotrans has several decades of experience in local, national and international removals located in the heart of the Costa del Sol.

Their multilingual team makes use of the newest technologies to find the right removals service for you providing a trustworthy, flexible and honest service.

Services:

National and International removals

Domestic and commercial removals

Personal removals advisory service

Specialised assembly and disassembly or handyman services

Safe storage facilities

Telephone: 952 587 619

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

8. Nick’s Removals

Whether you are moving to or from the Costa del Sol, Nick’s Removals conducts big or small removals and part loads.

Nick’s removals will provide you with valued advice and help with your relocation or removals, taking care of your personal possessions and with a flexible approach.

Services:

Removals between the UK and the Costa del Sol

Free initial consultation

Storage solutions

Extensive advice on relocating

Full or part removal

Telephone: +44 079 44 079 878

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

9. White & Company

Whether you’re moving from Manchester to the Costa del Sol, or from another city in Spain to the Costa del Sol, White & Company’s highly trained removals team is equipped to deliver to any city, town or island.

With more than 145 years of experience, White & Company are dedicated to making your move as easy as possible.

Services:

Comprehensive home survey

International and European removals

Domestic and corporate removals

Safe storage solutions

Wrapping and packing services

Telephone: 01489 854275 to find your nearest branch in Spain or the UK

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

10. Sol Moves

Sol Moves’ friendly and experienced team will assist with your move from the UK to Spain, from Spain to the UK or relocating within Spain.

Their wide range of services and years of expertise has allowed them to specialise their skills and ensure that their customers get the best possible treatment.

Services:

Removals in the UK and Europe

Part and full packaging service

Domestic and corporate removals

Part and full packaging services

Secure storage facilities

Telephone: 951 440 604

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

