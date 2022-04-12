By Alex Glenn • 12 April 2022 • 9:11

Fuel bosses raking in £30million a DAY as they fail to slash petrol and diesel prices. According to reports, consumers are being ripped off to the tune of 20p per litre.

Fuel campaigners have revealed that fuel prices should have dropped by 20p a litre already after a recent fuel duty cut and a fall in oil prices. According to The Sun on April 11 though: “fuel giants are pocketing as much as 29p per litre in profit on petrol.”

In 2015, fuel profits came in at around £9 million but they have now risen to £30 million a day. Consumers are facing shortages due to processing plants being blockaded by eco-warriors.

FairFuelUK’s Howard Cox believes an independent watchdog is needed to monitor the cost of petrol and diesel. He commented: “Prices at the pumps should now be 15p to 20p less, due to oil costs falling by 30 per cent in March plus a welcome 6p cut in fuel taxes.”

Tory MP Craig Mackinlay commented on the “blatant profiteering” and stated: “It is now obvious that motorists are being fleeced by the fuel supply chain.

“Wholesale oil prices are way down from historic highs but the price at the pump has moved down by mere buttons.”

He went on to add: “It’s time for a PumpWatch price monitor to bring such blatant profiteering to heel.”

Regular meetings are being held by the Department for Transport, the Home Office and the Department for Business regarding fuel issues and pressure is increasing for a ban on protests at oil plants.

