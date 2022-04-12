By Chris King • 12 April 2022 • 0:05

The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Tuesday, April 12.

The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Tuesday, April 12, will be 320 per cent higher than last year



According to the latest data from the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE) collected by Servimedia, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal will stand this Tuesday, April 12 at €237.30/MWh. This marks a rise of 45.47 per cent compared to today’s €163.13/MWh.

Tuesday’s price breaks the streak of two consecutive days where it has been below the average price of €200. That was mainly achieved due to the large presence of solar and wind energy in the energy mix.

The maximum price will be registered between 9pm and 10pm, at €282.26/MWh, while the minimum price will be reached between 3am and 4am, at €183/MWh.

Compared to Tuesday of last week, when the average cost was €265.02/MWhm, tomorrow’s price will be 11.68 per cent cheaper. In comparison to the €246.05/MWh of a month earlier, on March 12, electricity will be 7.71 per cent cheaper.

On the other hand, compared to the €63.04/MWh registered a year ago, on April 12, 2021, the price of electricity will be 320 per cent higher.

