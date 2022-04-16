By Chris King • 16 April 2022 • 18:14
Alejandro Davidovich reaches the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 final.
image: [email protected]
Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich has continued his dream week in Monaco by reaching the final of the Monte Carlo masters 1000. It will be the first-ever ATP final of his career for the 22-year-old from the Malaga municipality of La Cala del Moral.
The young Spaniard defeated Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov in a hard-fought 6-4, 6-7 (2) and 6-3 match on the clay courts. He is now just one match away from fulfilling his dream of lifting a first major trophy.
Davidovich could not control his emotions after finally achieving a victory to play in an ATP final. He ran to hug his coach, Jorge Aguirre, and the rest of the team. This has been quite a week for Davidovich, starting with a win over World No1 Novak Djokovic. Then victory over Taylor Fritz, the American No 1.
Now ranked 46th by the ATP, that could all change by Monday, should he win the title tomorrow, Sunday 17. If not, then Davidovich will still be near the top 30 in the world.
He will start as the underdog tomorrow, against whoever wins the other semi-final, contested between Germany’s Alexander Zverev, the 2nd seed, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 3rd seed, from Greece.
Congratulations #DavidovichFokina that was some impressive tennis today against #Dimitrov I mean I was rooting for Grigor but I hope you take the #RolexMCMasters trophy tomorrow ! https://t.co/wYdomD007y
— CJ (@MrCJCalvert) April 16, 2022
