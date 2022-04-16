By Chris King • 16 April 2022 • 23:40

National Police in Elche arrest four men specialising in stealing catalytic converters from cars



National Police officers in the Alicante municipality of Elche have arrested four people who were allegedly part of an itinerant organised gang specialising in the theft of vehicle catalytic converters.

As explained by the Police Headquarters in a press release on Saturday, April 16, this operation was part of a national investigation to prevent the theft of catalytic converters in private vehicles in cities throughout Spain.

In one of the police controls established for this purpose by the Response Operational Group (GOR) of Elche Police Station, a vehicle with Portuguese registration occupied by four men of Portuguese nationality was intercepted.

Inside the vehicle, officers discovered that its occupants were carrying a total of nine catalytic converters and a car jack. They were also equipped with various other tools that were hidden inside the engine compartment. These included a chainsaw, saw blades, several pairs of gloves, and flashlights, all of which are needed to steal the coveted car parts.

With “clear indications that these catalytic converters were of presumed illicit origin”, the police proceeded to arrest these individuals, and seized the material found, in order to investigate their origins.

The four detainees were found to have extensive police records for crimes of robbery with force and belonging to a criminal group. Aged between 28 and 49 years old, the four men have been placed at the disposal of the Elche Investigating Court, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

