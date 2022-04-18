By Chris King • 18 April 2022 • 21:07
Almeria issued with yellow weather warning.
image: Flickr- Charlie Day
AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, has issued a yellow alert for coastal phenomena throughout the Almeria coast for this Tuesday, April 19. This warning comes into force at 2pm. The alert is for strong winds blowing from the west and southwest of up to Force 7, possibly causing waves of 3 metres in height.
This situation could become worse on Wednesday 13. AEMET has raised the weather alert to orange for this day, in the coastal areas of Almeria and Poniente. There is a significant risk of westerly winds of up to Force 8, with waves of 3 to 4 metres. In the Levante region, the yellow alert will remain.
Tuesday could also see the return of rain to the north of the province. In general, there will be slightly cloudy or clear skies, but with cloudy intervals starting in the afternoon in the interior. Occasional showers, accompanied by storms in the mountains, are not ruled out.
Temperatures will remain unchanged or could even fall. Although the temperatures might drop, they should still exceed 20 degrees, according to AEMET. This weather pattern will affect most of the Andalucian coast.
On Wednesday 20, the unstable situation will continue. Cloudy skies with showers are expected, which may occasionally be accompanied by storms. There will be a notable decrease in maximum temperatures in the inland regions. According to the experts, although the rains will stop on Thursday 21, a new storm could be the protagonist this weekend, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.
