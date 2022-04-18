By Guest Writer • 18 April 2022 • 16:46

Enjoy Wonderwall and all of the best of Oasis Credit: Oasish

MARBELLA welcomes some of the biggest names in tribute acts for the first Spanish Undercover Festival which takes place on Friday June 24 and Sunday June 26 at the recently refurbished Marbella Arena.

There are numerous tributes of varying degrees of proficiency but this weekend of homage to some of the world’s greatest rock bands is going to be in a class of its own.

On the Friday, the line-up includes Boot Led Zeppelin, Oasish, Fore Fighters, Cold Place and QE2 – Queen.

Sunday it’s the turn of Absolute Bowie, Young Elton John, Guns 2 Roses and Not the Rolling Stones.

Two nights with nine top tributes who reconstruct the music and play the most popular numbers of bands who simply aren’t around anymore or cost a fortune to see.

Tickets for each night cost from €30 per person or €50 for a two-night pass plus booking fee with each show starting at 6pm and going on until late.

Connected with the event is a concert by Nirvana UK (plus support act yet to be announced) on Saturday June 25 at Sala Paris 15 in Malaga City.

Find out more and book tickets at https://marbellaarena.com/.

